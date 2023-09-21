Ben Shelton’s Attitude Takes Center Stage, But He’s Focused on Tennis

The attention has been on Ben Shelton’s attitude and celebrations rather than his tennis skills, ever since his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Despite the criticism, Shelton remains unfazed.

Responding to comments made about him on social media, Shelton states that if people truly knew him, they wouldn’t make such assumptions. The 20-year-old American believes that the negative perception is unjust and doesn’t reflect his true character.

During the semi-final match, Shelton’s signature celebration was mimicked Novak Djokovic, who emerged victorious. Shelton’s father weighed in on the situation, stating that he would have reprimanded his son if he had acted in the same way. However, Shelton himself expressed no issue with Djokovic’s actions, understanding that competition at the highest level can lead to such behaviors.

Currently in Vancouver for the Laver Cup, Shelton is excited to be back in a team atmosphere, reminiscent of his college tennis days at the University of Florida. Shelton emphasizes the importance of team support and how it can push players to overcome physical and mental obstacles.

Ben Shelton’s vibrant personality and passionate support for his teammates make him an invaluable addition to any team. Team World, which won the Laver Cup last year, aims to repeat their success with Shelton’s contributions.

Interestingly, Shelton’s celebration has become a trend among other tennis players. Lorenzo Musetti and Fabio Fognini, among others, have imitated Shelton’s phone celebration, showcasing the impact of Shelton’s unique style both on and off the court.

Although the spotlight has been on Shelton’s attitude, he remains focused on his tennis career and is determined to prove his worth through his performance. Shelton’s passion for the sport and his ability to inspire and support his teammates make him a valuable asset in the world of professional tennis.

