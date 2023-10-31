US Supreme Court Examines Constitutional Limits on Blocking Critics on Social Media

The US Supreme Court is currently grappling with a pair of cases from California and Michigan that involve public officials blocking critics on social media platforms. The justices are facing challenges in defining when such conduct infringes on constitutional limits imposed on the government’s ability to restrict speech.

Lower courts have arrived at different conclusions in these cases, highlighting the legal uncertainty surrounding social media activity and its relationship with the First Amendment, which safeguards freedom of speech.

Blocking users on social media is a tactic often used to suppress criticism. The Supreme Court justices, after hearing several hours of arguments, are focused on establishing the circumstances under which public officials can be considered to be acting in their personal capacity when they block critics, or whether their actions should be classified as “state action.”

It is essential to note that while the First Amendment restricts government actors in their ability to limit speech, it does not apply to private individuals.

One case involves two public school board trustees from Poway, California, who appealed a lower court’s ruling. The verdict favored parents who sued the officials after being blocked from the personal accounts of the trustees on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The other case centers around a Michigan man who appealed after a lower court dismissed his lawsuit against a city official who blocked him on Facebook.

During the arguments, Justice Samuel Alito raised a thought-provoking hypothetical scenario involving a town manager who uses their own social media page and instructs citizens to express their opinions. Alito suggested that the argument put forth the lawyer representing the school board officials could potentially allow this hypothetical town manager to block anyone who criticizes them, giving the perception that the entire town supports their actions.

The lawyer, Hashim Mooppan, urged the justices to adopt the legal test of “duty or authority.” This test examines whether officials utilize their social media pages to fulfill official duties or employ governmental authority to maintain them. According to Mooppan, his clients’ use of social media does not constitute governmental activity under this test.

The Supreme Court’s previous encounter with this issue took place in 2021 during litigation over former President Donald Trump’s attempts to block critics on Twitter. However, the Court did not reach a decision on the matter as it was considered moot after Trump left office.

The Biden administration has supported the officials in both cases being argued. A ruling is expected the end of June.

