Supreme Court Considers Tax on Foreign Corporation Investments

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday regarding a tax on Americans who have invested in certain foreign corporations. The case questions the definition of “income” and could have implications for efforts Democratic lawmakers to impose a wealth tax. The case involves a retired couple from Washington state who challenged the tax on foreign company earnings, even if those profits have not been distributed to shareholders.

The tax in question, known as the “mandatory repatriation tax” (MRT), was implemented as part of the Republican-backed tax law signed former President Donald Trump in 2017. It applies to owners of at least 10% of foreign companies controlled Americans. The issue at hand is whether this tax on unrealized gains is permitted under the U.S. Constitution’s 16th Amendment, which allows Congress to “collect taxes on incomes.”

The plaintiffs, supported conservative and business groups, argue that “income” should only include gains that are realized through payment to the taxpayer, not an increase in property value. However, some justices suggested that attributing the income earned the foreign company to its shareholders could justify upholding the tax.

There are concerns that a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs could have broader implications for other tax code provisions related to partnerships, limited liability companies, and S-corporations. The Justice Department estimates that invalidating the mandatory repatriation tax could cost the government $340 billion over the next decade, potentially leading to further losses if other tax provisions are affected.

In addition to the tax implications, the case has raised questions about the ethical conduct of the justices. Democratic senators called for Justice Samuel Alito’s recusal due to his ties to one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs. However, Alito refused to recuse himself, maintaining that the lawyer’s role was as a journalist, not an advocate.

A ruling on the case is expected the end of June and could have significant implications for taxation laws and proposals, including the implementation of a wealth tax on super-rich Americans.