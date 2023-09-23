US Supreme Court Extends Temporary Block on Social Media Content Restrictions

In a recent development, US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has extended a temporary block on an order that restricted the Biden administration’s ability to encourage social media companies to remove content deemed as misinformation about Covid-19 and other public concerns. The court’s decision to extend the hold until Wednesday allows for further consideration of the administration’s request to block an injunction issued a lower court. The lower court had determined that federal officials may have violated the First Amendment’s free speech protections pressuring social media platforms to censor certain posts.

Justice Alito’s order effectively puts the dispute on pause until September 27, granting more time for deliberation. Notably, Alito had already halted the lower court’s ruling through September 22. As the designated justice for matters arising from a group of states, including Louisiana where the initial lawsuit was filed, Alito is responsible for these actions.

The lawsuit was brought forth the Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana, along with a group of social media users. They accused federal officials of unlawfully aiding in the suppression of constitutionally protected conservative-leaning speech on major social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter (now called X). The content in question mainly expressed opinions that the officials deemed as misinformation about the pandemic.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, argued that their actions were legal and aimed at combating online misinformation notifying social media companies of content that violated their own policies. Louisiana-based US District Judge Terry Doughty had previously concluded that government officials had coercively pressured the companies to censor posts that expressed views against Covid-19 vaccines, pandemic-related lockdowns, or questioned the results of the 2020 election.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans narrowed the scope of the injunction issued Judge Doughty, removing certain provisions but upholding restrictions on coercion. Specifically, the White House, surgeon general, CDC, and FBI were prohibited from “coercing or significantly encouraging” the removal of content. However, the administration argued that even this narrowed injunction was still overly broad and interfered with their ability to address matters of public concern and security.

It remains to be seen how the Supreme Court will ultimately rule on the matter. This case has significant implications for the balance between free speech rights and the regulation of misinformation on social media platforms.

