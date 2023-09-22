U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Order to Remove Social Media Misinformation

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has extended a temporary block on an order restricting President Joe Biden’s administration from encouraging social media companies to remove content deemed misinformation about COVID-19 and other public concerns. The court will continue to consider the administration’s request to block an injunction issued a lower court that concluded federal officials had violated the free speech protections of the First Amendment.

The dispute has been paused until September 27, allowing the court more time to review the case. Alito, designated the court to handle matters from a group of states including Louisiana, where the lawsuit originated, had previously halted the lower court’s ruling.

The lawsuit was filed Republican attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana, along with a group of social media users, accusing federal officials of unlawfully suppressing constitutionally protected speech on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter (now called X). Many of the posts in question expressed views that federal officials considered misinformation about the pandemic.

Louisiana-based U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty determined that government officials had coerced the companies into suppressing posts that expressed opposition to COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic-related lockdowns, or questioned the results of the 2020 election. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed the injunction, with the exception of the provision regarding coercion, which still applies to the White House, the surgeon general, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI.

The Biden administration argues that officials acted within the law and aimed to combat online misinformation alerting social media companies to content violating their own policies. However, the administration believes the remaining injunction is excessive and impedes how the White House, FBI, and health officials address matters of public concern and security.

