The US Supreme Court Allows Biden Administration to Communicate with Social Media Companies Amid Misinformation Case

The US Supreme Court has granted a request from the Biden administration to allow officials to freely communicate with social media platforms while the court reviews a case focused on combatting online misinformation about Covid-19. The decision puts on hold a lower court ruling that would have restricted contact between the White House, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and social media companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the decision, with Alito expressing concern over the implications of the order. He called it “highly disturbing” and fears it may give the government permission to use heavy-handed tactics to manipulate news dissemination. The Supreme Court did not provide an explanation for granting the administration’s request, and a final decision on the case is expected June 2024.

The case revolves around allegations from Republican-led states that the Biden administration violated free speech rights pressuring social media platforms to remove posts critical of Covid-19 vaccines. The White House and federal agencies argue that their intention is to safeguard public health and ensure the spread of accurate information during the pandemic.

In an earlier ruling this month, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals stated that the Biden administration likely infringed on free speech rights. The Justice Department subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that the appeals court’s decision would impose a broad and detrimental ban on the ability of Biden officials to collaborate with the tech industry on matters such as election integrity and public health initiatives.

The Justice Department also argued that the communication between Biden officials and social media companies did not constitute coercion. However, the Missouri and Louisiana state attorneys general, who initiated the case, contended that the Biden administration was restricting Americans from expressing dissenting views on important topics.

