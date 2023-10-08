Social Media Platforms Can Have Detrimental Effects on Students

Social media platforms have become a valuable source of information and educational resources for students. However, they also have the potential to cause negative impacts. These can range from distractions and cyberbullying to exposure to inappropriate content. The recent incident involving a high school student in Louisiana serves as a stark example of these adverse effects.

In September, a video of Kaylee Timonet, a senior at Walker High School, dancing at a private homecoming afterparty went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen twerking behind a friend. This video led to severe repercussions for Timonet. The school’s principal stripped her of her leadership role and withdrew support for her scholarship applications.

Timonet expressed her distress over the incident, stating that she felt like her life was over. The incident sparked widespread debate and outrage among the student body, with many showing their support for Timonet through “Let the Girl Dance” banners on social media. Some parents even compared the school’s reaction to the plot of the 1980s film Footloose.

The principal, after reprimanding Timonet, informed her that he was withdrawing her scholarship application. Timonet expressed her innocence, saying that all she was doing was having innocent fun and that she was mortified the repercussions.

Kaylee’s mother, Rachel Timonet, met with the principal and expressed her anger over not being included in the initial meeting about her daughter. She criticized the punishment as unjust and highlighted the unfair treatment of other students in the video who faced no consequences. The principal allegedly referred to Timonet as the “hood ornament” of the school, further igniting outrage.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of social media platforms. While they can provide valuable resources, they can also expose students to unfavorable outcomes. It is important for educators and parents to have open dialogues with students about responsible social media use and to address any negative impacts that may arise.

Definitions:

Cyberbullying – the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically sending messages of an intimidating or threatening nature.

Twerking – a dance move that involves thrusting hip movements and a low squatting stance.

Sources:

– The Guardian

– The New York Post