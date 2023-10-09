Louisiana High School Student Loses Scholarship Over Dance Video: Community Stands in Solidarity

In a recent incident, a 17-year-old high school student from Louisiana, Kaylee Timonet, had her scholarship revoked after a video of her dancing at a party was shared on social media. The video, which showed Timonet dancing behind a friend who was twerking, led to the school principal revoking her leadership role and support in scholarship applications.

Timonet expressed her shock and devastation, stating that she had always worked hard at school, aiming to be the student of the year. The incident made her question her future and everything she had worked for. Furthermore, she shared that during a meeting with the principal, she was made to watch her dance video and was criticized for not following “God’s ideals.”

The community has rallied around Timonet, with many students coming forward to support her. T-shirts with slogans like “Let the Girl Dance” and “I Stand with Kaylee Timonet” have been sold to show solidarity. Timonet has expressed her gratitude for the support she has received, stating that it has helped her move past the incident.

It is important to note the impact that such incidents can have on students, both emotionally and academically. Revoking scholarships based on personal actions outside of school can have long-lasting consequences on a student’s future. Schools should consider addressing such matters in a more compassionate and supportive manner.

