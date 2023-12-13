U.S. Steel Announces Layoffs at Granite City Mill

U.S. Steel has issued layoff warnings to 1,000 employees at its Granite City mill in Illinois, with an expected 60% of them to lose their jobs due to the indefinite idling of iron and steelmaking operations. This decision has caused concern and disruption in the local community, as small businesses that rely on the income of these employees fear the loss of customers and economic downturn.

The mill currently employs a total of 1,300 steelworkers, and with the expected firings, the workforce will be reduced almost half. Already in September, 400 employees had been temporarily laid off due to idling. State Representative Amy Elik expressed her disappointment and frustration with U.S. Steel’s decision, stating that the company should be doing everything possible to keep the mill operating at full capacity.

In a statement, U.S. Steel explained that the decision was made to balance melt capacity with the order book, ensuring customer demand is met leveraging active iron and steelmaking facilities. The company assured employees that rolling and finishing lines will continue to operate using slabs from other facilities to meet customer needs.

U.S. Steel, founded in 1901, is a prominent player in the steel industry. However, this recent move to idle operations at the Granite City mill reflects the challenging market conditions and the necessary adjustments companies have to make to maintain profitability.

The impact of these layoffs on the local community is significant, as families will lose their main source of income and businesses may struggle due to decreased spending. It remains to be seen how this decision will affect the long-term prospects of U.S. Steel and the future of the Granite City mill.