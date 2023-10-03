Senators Investigate TikTok’s Hiring of Executives from Chinese Parent Company

Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn have launched an investigation into the hiring of several high-level executives from TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance. In a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, the senators express concerns regarding the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of its U.S. users’ information.

TikTok, a popular short video sharing app used over 150 million Americans, has been under scrutiny due to potential Chinese government influence. U.S. lawmakers have called for a nationwide ban on the app. The recent personnel changes at TikTok have raised suspicions that ByteDance is attempting to maintain control over the company without arousing further concern.

The senators are requesting a detailed account of the security protocols in place for ByteDance employees transitioning from China to the U.S. This is intended to ensure the protection of user data and to address any potential vulnerabilities.

Efforts to grant the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok have faced obstacles in Congress. Senator Maria Cantwell has been working with the White House and other lawmakers on a revised bill aimed at addressing concerns surrounding TikTok and other foreign-owned apps.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley, who proposed legislation to ban TikTok in May, plans to force a vote on the issue later this year. Hawley believes that TikTok should be banned due to its perceived influence and the company’s efforts to impede progress through lobbying.

Former President Donald Trump previously attempted to ban TikTok and another Chinese-owned app, WeChat, in 2020. However, the bans were blocked court decisions.

TikTok is currently fighting against a ban set to take effect in Montana on January 1. A hearing on TikTok’s lawsuit is scheduled for October 12.

Source: Reuters