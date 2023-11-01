New Legislation Aims to Empower Independent Artists in the Streaming Era

US Representative Deborah Ross (D-NC) has introduced a groundbreaking bill, the Protect Working Musicians Act, which seeks to level the playing field for independent artists in the booming streaming industry. The legislation aims to update existing antitrust laws to enable independent musicians to collectively negotiate with streaming services and AI platforms that utilize their music.

In a recent interview on the Break the Business podcast, Representative Ross highlighted the evolving public sentiment towards artist and labor rights, driven recent events such as the WGA and SAG strikes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid growth of AI-powered platforms.

The pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of artists who heavily relied on live shows for income, only to suddenly find themselves without that avenue due to lockdown measures. This has prompted many artists to turn to streaming services as an alternative source of revenue. Representative Ross emphasized that artists became more aware of their rights during this challenging period, further fueling the need for legislation like the Protect Working Musicians Act.

Moreover, the rise of AI platforms has raised concerns about the fair compensation of artists and the protection of their intellectual property. Many artists are now realizing the potential impact of artificial intelligence in creating and distributing music, which has further prompted them to advocate for their rights.

The Protect Working Musicians Act seeks to address these concerns empowering independent artists to collectively negotiate their contracts with streaming services and AI platforms. This approach aims to rebalance the power dynamics between artists and these entities, ensuring that artists have a say in the use of their work and receive fair compensation for their contributions.

By advocating for this legislation, Representative Ross reaffirms the importance of rewarding and compensating innovators and artists, as enshrined in the fundamental principles of the United States.

