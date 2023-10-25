The Enchanting Journey of Joy Harjo: Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light

US Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s captivating solo play with music, Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light, is set to make its highly-anticipated streaming debut on November 12th through Bard at the Gate. Developed playwright Paula Vogel, Bard at the Gate is a groundbreaking digital play-reading series that has been making waves in the theater community. This exclusive collaboration with McCarter Theater Center and the Bob Dylan Center promises to be a mesmerizing experience for audiences around the world.

In Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light, directed Madeline Sayet of the Mohegan Tribe, Harjo takes us on a spellbinding journey through a tapestry of storytelling, music, movement, and poetry. With her words, Harjo weaves together a rich narrative that transcends time and culture. The accompaniment of Grammy Award-winning musician Larry Mitchell adds a harmonious layer to this multidimensional performance, as the haunting melodies of the flute, guitar, and saxophone intertwine with the enchanting verses.

Following the digital performance, viewers will have the opportunity to engage in a talk back with Harjo, Vogel, and Sayet. The esteemed Mary Kathryn Nagle, a prominent advocate for federal Indian law, will moderate the conversation. This interactive dialogue promises to offer a deeper understanding of the artistic process, the inspiration behind the play, and the cultural significance of Harjo’s work.

To immerse yourself in this extraordinary theatrical experience, reserve your spot now at bardatthegate.org. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness a groundbreaking collaboration that celebrates the beauty of indigenous storytelling, the power of music, and the resilience of the human spirit.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Joy Harjo?

A: Joy Harjo is the first Native American to hold the position of US Poet Laureate, and she is a member of the Muscogee Nation.

Q: What is Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light?

A: Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light is a solo play with music that combines storytelling, music, movement, and poetry. It is a captivating performance that explores themes of culture, identity, and resilience.

Q: How can I watch the digital performance?

A: You can reserve your spot for the streaming debut of Wings of Night Sky, Wings of Morning Light visiting bardatthegate.org and following the reservation process.