Chris Mazdzer Announces Retirement from Olympic Luge

In a heartfelt social media post, American Olympic Games luge athlete Chris Mazdzer has disclosed his retirement from the sport. Mazdzer, who won a silver medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, announced on Instagram that this week’s World Cup race in New York would mark his final appearance.

Sharing a photo of himself seated in a wooden chair in a luge chute, Mazdzer expressed mixed emotions about his decision. “After 25 incredible years of hurtling myself down icy chutes in a spandex suit, I realize that every adrenaline-packed career eventually comes to an end,” he wrote. Reflecting on his luge journey, Mazdzer acknowledged the profound impact the sport had on his life, shaping him in ways he never imagined.

While bidding farewell to the sport he loves, Mazdzer expressed excitement about starting a family and the new opportunities that will come his way. He spoke about the exhilarating feeling of racing at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour and the strong friendships and camaraderie he developed while traveling the world. Mazdzer believes that luge has changed him for the better.

Having competed in four Olympics since making his debut at Vancouver 2010, Mazdzer hopes he has achieved his goals of leaving the sport in a better state and increasing awareness of luge in the United States. While he acknowledges that he can’t objectively determine his impact, Mazdzer feels a sense of accomplishment in these endeavors.

As Mazdzer hangs up his sled, his retirement marks the end of an era in American luge. His dedication and achievements in the sport will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy, inspiring future athletes to pursue their dreams on the icy chutes.