US Oil Production Set to Soar in 2024, Exerting Pressure on Crude Prices

US oil production is on track for a remarkable surge in 2024, potentially reaching a new record high of 13.3 million barrels per day. This upward trend has prompted oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron to increase their capital expenditure budgets for 2024. The anticipated surge in US oil production could place additional pressure on Saudi Arabia to regain control over crude prices.

According to analysts at Rapidan Energy, US oil output is projected to average 13.3 million barrels per day in 2024. This would surpass the previous all-time record of 13.2 million barrels per day achieved in September 2023. This surge in production is being fueled increased investments in the Permian Basin, the focal point of the shale boom, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

The rise in US oil supply coincides with production cuts from OPEC+ countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, who have been struggling to boost oil prices. Some experts warn that Saudi Arabia may revert to its strategy from 2014, when it flooded the market with oil to drive out US producers lowering prices and reducing profitability. However, Rapidan Energy does not believe that OPEC+ will resort to such measures.

While the US oil industry is experiencing significant growth, there are notable shifts in the landscape. In the past, oil companies reinvested around 100% of their generated cash into capital expenditures to drill more oil. Now, they only spend about 40% to 50% of their earnings, prioritizing shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

US shale production, which was targeted Saudi Arabia in 2014, is not seen as the primary long-term risk for OPEC. Rapidan Energy highlights that OPEC is more concerned about the lack of investment in supply rather than the growth of shale oil. OPEC does not share the International Energy Agency’s view of peak demand, which leads them to perceive shale oil growth as a lesser threat.

With the expected surge in US oil production and changing priorities in the American energy industry, the pressure on Saudi Arabia to manage and control crude prices is anticipated to intensify.