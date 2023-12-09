Israel’s Ground Invasion in Gaza Expected to Last Several Weeks, US Officials Say

According to multiple senior administration officials, the current phase of Israel’s ground invasion in Gaza, which is targeting the southern end of the strip, is expected to last several weeks. However, the United States is deeply concerned about how Israel’s operations will unfold during this time. The US has firmly warned Israel in direct conversations that it must do more to limit civilian casualties and cannot replicate the devastating tactics used in the north.

Global opinion has increasingly turned against Israel’s ground campaign, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians. The US has conveyed to Israel that the amount of time it has to continue its current operation while maintaining meaningful international support is quickly waning. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a public warning to Israel, stating that it can only win in urban warfare protecting civilians. He emphasized that US support for Israel is not negotiable but cautioned that Israel risks replacing a tactical victory with a strategic defeat if it fails to prevent civilian deaths.

Since Israel began its campaign in October, approximately 16,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel believes it has killed several thousand Hamas militants. While senior Biden administration officials have called on Israel to minimize civilian deaths, they have avoided directly admonishing specific tactics and instead chosen to counsel Israel privately.

Both the US and Israeli officials agree that weakening Hamas is a key objective of the ground invasion. However, achieving this goal the end of the year seems unlikely, and Israel is expected to continue pursuing it in a “longer-term campaign” in the next phase of the conflict.

While a transition to a lower-intensity mode is likely in the coming weeks, Israel cannot maintain high-intensity operations indefinitely, according to current US assessments. The National Security Council and the Israeli government were contacted for comment on the matter.