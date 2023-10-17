USMNT to Face Ghana in Second Friendly During October International Break

The U.S. men’s national soccer team is set to play its second friendly during FIFA’s October international break against Ghana. The previous match against Germany ended in a 3-1 defeat for the USMNT, but Christian Pulisic’s impressive goal provided a highlight for the young squad.

This upcoming game against Ghana holds significance for the U.S., as the two nations share a surprising extent of World Cup history. Ghana’s victory over the U.S. in the 2006 World Cup eliminated them from the competition, and the U.S. suffered another defeat against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup. However, the USMNT managed to secure a win against Ghana in the 2014 World Cup.

The friendly against Ghana on Tuesday, October 18, will be followed the USMNT’s participation in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal in November. The next opponent for the USMNT is yet to be determined.

The USMNT vs. Ghana soccer friendly will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park in Nashville. The game will be broadcasted on TNT, with a Spanish-language broadcast available on Universo. Streaming options will be available on Peacock, Max, and FuboTV.

Here is the list of players on the USMNT roster for the friendly:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Matt Turner

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, DeJuan Jones, Kristoffer Lund, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso, Luca de la Torre, Lennard Maloney, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Folarin Balogun, Kevin Paredes, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Alex Zendejas*

*Zendejas is an injury replacement for midfielder Malik Tillman.

