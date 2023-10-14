The USMNT Set to Face Germany and Ghana in October Friendlies

The U.S. men’s national soccer team is gearing up for two friendlies during FIFA’s scheduled October international break. Coach Gregg Berhalter has maintained roster continuity from the group that secured victories over Uzbekistan and Oman in September. The October camp will feature 19 of the 23 players from the previous group. Notably, midfielder Lennard Maloney, who plays for FC Heidenheim in the German Bundesliga, has received his first international call-up.

The USMNT will face Germany on Saturday, October 14th at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut. Germany, currently under the guidance of new coach Julian Nagelsmann, is looking to rebuild and find success after a disappointing run. Nagelsmann took charge after Hansi Flick, the first Germany men’s national team head coach to be fired since 1926, was let go following a string of poor performances.

The USMNT’s international break fixtures also include a match against Mexico, another strong Concacaf team. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

In addition, the USMNT will face Ghana on Tuesday at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans can catch the action on TNT and Universo at 8:30 p.m. ET. Streaming will also be available on Peacock as well as FuboTV.

The USMNT roster for these friendlies features an array of talented players representing various European clubs. Notable names include Weston McKennie of Juventus, Timothy Weah of Juventus, and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan. Germany’s roster consists of players such as Leroy Sané of Bayern Munich, Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund, and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.

These friendlies will provide an opportunity for the USMNT to further develop as a team and test their skills against formidable opponents. Excitement is building as fans eagerly anticipate these upcoming international matches.

