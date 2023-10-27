Airbnb Horror Story: When Luxury Turns into a Nightmare

When booking an Airbnb, travelers often rely on the glossy photos and glowing reviews to ensure a pleasant stay. However, one recent viral TikTok video has exposed the dark side of the popular vacation rental platform. American man, Nick Doty, took to social media to share his harrowing experience at what can only be described as an exorbitantly expensive “Airbnb from hell.”

Doty’s TikTok clip, which has garnered over 750,000 views, begins with a blunt and unapologetic statement: “We are currently staying at an Airbnb that might be the most pathetic excuse for a house that I’ve ever stayed at in my life.” The revelations that followed left viewers astounded and outraged.

At first glance, the San Diego property appeared to be a luxurious five-bedroom mansion listed for a jaw-dropping $4.9 million. Doty and his friends were drawn in the promise of opulence to attend a friend’s wedding, forking out $1,250 per night for the experience. But the reality was far from what the listing advertised.

Doty exposed the house’s first grievance – the owners had divided the mansion, leaving his group in a separate and subpar section of the property. However, the true shock came when he realized that the so-called “first bedroom” was actually located in the garage. The room reeked of gasoline, lacked proper ventilation and smoke detectors, and boasted no outlets, forcing one guest to sleep on the couch.

But that was just the beginning of their ordeal. The guests found a toilet detached from the wall, shower knobs that came off, and an air conditioning unit locked away in a box until payment was made online. The kitchen presented its own set of challenges, with an oven that took hours to heat up and a shower that took an exhausting 12-and-a-half minutes to produce hot water. Even the black slate floors left marks on the guests’ feet, reminiscent of a coal mine.

Doty summed up the experience with sardonic wit, remarking, “All this could be yours for $5 million and a lifetime supply of anti-depressants.”

In response to the viral TikTok video, Airbnb reassured guests that their AirCover protection offers support, including refunds and alternative accommodations in cases where listings fail to meet advertised standards. However, it’s worth noting that Doty has not reached out to Airbnb regarding his ordeal.

The host, known as Scott, refuted Doty’s claims, denying the existence of a “garage bed” and blaming the guests for mismanaging the oven. He also defended the cleanliness of the floors, arguing that they naturally leave marks on feet.

While Airbnb aims to ensure that listing descriptions accurately represent the properties on their platform, hosts who violate these rules may face suspensions or removal from the platform to protect the integrity of the Airbnb community.

FAQ

1. Can I get a refund if my Airbnb doesn’t meet the advertised standards?

Airbnb’s AirCover protection offers support to guests in such cases, including refunds and alternative accommodations. Make sure to reach out to Airbnb if you encounter any issues during your stay.

2. What can Airbnb do if a host repeatedly violates listing rules?

Airbnb takes violations of listing rules seriously and hosts found in repeated or severe violations may face suspensions or removal from the platform.

3. How can I ensure a pleasant stay at an Airbnb?

Before booking, carefully review listing descriptions, photos, and reviews. Additionally, don’t hesitate to communicate with the host and ask any questions you may have to ensure that the property meets your expectations.