New Questions Arise About TikTok’s Independence from ByteDance

U.S. senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have expressed concerns about TikTok’s independence from its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The senators wrote a letter to TikTok, questioning why several high-level executives had been transferred from ByteDance to TikTok, raising doubts about the app’s operations and the security of U.S. users’ information.

A report from The Wall Street Journal highlighted that these former ByteDance executives now hold key positions in advertising, HR, monetization, business marketing, and other areas related to TikTok’s e-commerce initiatives. The employee transfers suggest that TikTok maintains close ties to ByteDance, contradicting the platform’s efforts to distance itself from its Chinese roots and potential Chinese government influence.

TikTok has consistently claimed its independence, even relocating U.S. user data to Oracle servers within the United States to avoid a nationwide ban. Nevertheless, concerns regarding TikTok’s connections to China have resulted in bans on government-issued devices in the U.S. House of Representatives, various U.S. states, and even personal devices in Montana. New York City has also banned TikTok on city-owned devices.

In the senators’ letter, they raised the issue of TikTok employees finding the transfers alarming and jokingly referring to it as “TikTok solving its ByteDance problem moving ByteDance to the U.S.” The senators noted that the relationship between TikTok and ByteDance poses a unique risk to the security and privacy of U.S. user data. They also referenced previous reports of TikTok spying on U.S. journalists.

TikTok had assured U.S. officials that there was a clear separation between the two companies, with U.S. user data stored on U.S. soil overseen a U.S. company. However, the employee transfers indicate an attempt TikTok to preserve ByteDance’s influence while avoiding suspicion.

TikTok has until October 13 to respond to the senators’ questions about the transfers. The senators’ letter also inquired about the roles of these transferred employees and whether the changes were disclosed to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

The concerns raised lawmakers reflect ongoing scrutiny of TikTok’s operations and its relationship with ByteDance, as various governments evaluate the potential risks associated with the popular social media platform.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal