Texas Upholds Ban on TikTok Use State Employees

A recent ruling U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has upheld Texas’ ban on state employees, including public university employees, from using the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok on state-owned devices or networks. The ban, which was initially challenged the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, had been argued to impede faculty research related to TikTok.

However, Judge Pitman concluded that the Texas restriction was justified due to data protection concerns and deemed it a reasonable limitation on access to TikTok. He clarified that public university faculty and all public employees are free to use TikTok on their personal devices as long as they do not use state networks to access the app.

In contrast, Montana had also sought to ban all TikTok use in the state starting January 1, but a different U.S. judge blocked the ban in a previous ruling. The judge argued that the Montana ban violated the constitution and exceeded state power.

TikTok has faced bans from more than 30 states and various U.S. federal agencies, including the White House, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department. These bans are primarily driven concerns regarding TikTok’s ownership China-based ByteDance and its potential proximity to the Chinese government. The company has consistently denied any improper use of user data.

It is important to note, however, that the ban on TikTok use federal devices, mandated Congress in December 2022, does not apply if there are national security, law enforcement, or security research activities involved. This signifies a recognition of the app’s potential value in certain areas and contexts.

While the ruling in Texas maintains the ban on TikTok use state employees, the debate surrounding the app’s security and user data continues to unfold. As countries worldwide raise concerns about TikTok’s influence, the app and its parent company ByteDance face increasing scrutiny to address these issues and ensure data privacy for its millions of users.