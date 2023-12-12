U.S. Judge Upholds Texas Ban on TikTok for State Employees

A U.S. judge recently upheld Texas’ ban on the use of TikTok state employees, including those working in public universities. The ban prohibits the use of the popular Chinese-owned short video app on state-owned devices or networks. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed a lawsuit challenging the ban, arguing that it hindered research related to TikTok. However, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman rejected the suit, stating that the Texas restriction was reasonable given data protection concerns.

Judge Pitman highlighted that public university faculty and other public employees are still free to use TikTok on their personal devices, as long as they do not access state networks. This distinction sets Texas apart from Montana, where a ban on all TikTok use in the state was blocked another U.S. judge who deemed it unconstitutional.

TikTok has faced numerous legal challenges in the United States, with over 30 states and federal agencies, including the White House and Department of Defense, banning the app from government devices. The concerns center around TikTok’s ownership China-based ByteDance, raising questions about user data security and its proximity to the Chinese government.

Despite the bans, TikTok continues to assert that it handles U.S. user data appropriately and denies any improper usage. The company, which boasts over 150 million users in the United States, has been actively working to address these concerns and establish trust with regulators and users alike.