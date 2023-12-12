Texas Upholds Ban on TikTok for State Employees, Judge Rules

Summary: A US judge has ruled in favor of Texas’ ban on the use of TikTok state employees on state-owned devices or networks. The ban, which has been upheld due to data protection concerns, prohibits public university employees from using TikTok for research purposes. The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University had filed a suit against the ban, arguing that it hindered faculty from conducting research related to TikTok. This ruling follows a similar case in Montana, where a judge blocked a statewide TikTok ban, citing violations of the Constitution. TikTok has faced bans from more than 30 states and US federal agencies, including the White House and Department of Defense, due to concerns over its proximity to the Chinese government and data privacy. However, exemptions are made for national security, law enforcement, and security research activities. TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, denies any misuse of US user data.