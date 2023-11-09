New Lawsuit Dismissed in Copyright Battle Between Authors and Meta’s AI

A recent copyright lawsuit brought comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors against Meta Platforms has hit a roadblock. A California federal judge announced that he will dismiss part of the lawsuit, specifically the authors’ claims that Meta’s AI system, Llama, infringed their copyrights.

Judge Vince Chhabria, presiding over the case, agreed to grant Meta’s motion to dismiss these allegations. However, he also stated that the authors would be allowed to amend most of their claims, indicating that they still have an opportunity to present their case in a revised form.

Interestingly, Meta has not yet challenged the main claim of the lawsuit, which centers around the accusation that the company violated the authors’ rights utilizing their books to train Llama. This assertion remains unaddressed, and the judge’s decision to dismiss the other claims does not detract from its significance.

The copyright battle between authors and tech companies over generative AI systems has become a recurring issue. The core question at stake is whether the unauthorized use of copyrighted material for training AI is allowed under existing copyright laws.

The authors, represented attorneys from the Joseph Saveri Law Firm, had also sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI alongside Meta. Their argument was twofold: that the companies violated their copyrights using their books for training AI language models, and that the output of these models also infringes their copyrights.

Judge Chhabria expressed skepticism regarding the second claim, questioning whether the text generated Llama truly copied or resembled the authors’ works. He asserted that when querying Llama, users are not looking for a copy or an excerpt from Sarah Silverman’s book.

Furthermore, the judge rejected the claim that Llama itself constitutes an infringing work. He found it perplexing that anyone would consider Llama and a book Sarah Silverman as similar works.

Ultimately, Judge Chhabria decided to dismiss most of the claims but granted the authors leave to amend their arguments. He warned that if they fail to show substantial similarity between Llama’s output and their works, their claims may be dismissed again.

The ongoing legal battle between the authors and Meta raises critical questions about the boundaries of copyright law in the digital age. As more AI systems rely on training data from copyrighted works, it is crucial to determine how such usage aligns with existing intellectual property rights.

