New Lawsuit Challenges Meta’s AI System, Raises Questions of Copyright Infringement

A recent copyright lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has brought attention to the issue of artificial intelligence (AI) systems and their potential infringement of copyrighted material. Comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that their AI system, Llama, violated their copyrights using their books to train its language models.

In a recent hearing, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria indicated that he would dismiss part of the lawsuit, specifically the allegations that the text generated Llama infringes the authors’ copyrights. However, Chhabria also granted the authors permission to amend most of their claims, suggesting that the case is far from over.

The central claim in the lawsuit is that Meta violated the authors’ rights using their books as part of the data used to train Llama. This raises the question of whether the unauthorized use of copyrighted works to train AI systems is permissible. While Meta has not yet challenged this claim directly, Judge Chhabria expressed skepticism about the authors’ additional theories of liability.

One of the key issues raised in the case is whether the text generated Llama copies or resembles the authors’ original works. Judge Chhabria cast doubt on this claim, stating that using Llama does not result in an exact copy or even an excerpt of the authors’ books. The judge’s remarks suggest that proving substantial similarity between Llama’s output and the authors’ works may be a challenge for the plaintiffs.

This lawsuit is one among several similar cases brought copyright owners against tech companies over their AI systems. The outcome of these cases has significant implications for the boundaries of AI technology and the protection of intellectual property rights. It remains to be seen how the authors will amend their claims and if they can successfully argue that Llama’s output is substantially similar to their copyrighted works.

