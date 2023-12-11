Meta Requests Temporary Halt to FTC’s Reopening of Privacy Agreement

Meta Platforms, the owner of popular social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the reopening of a 2019 privacy agreement. The dispute arose from allegations that Meta misled parents about the extent of control they had over their children’s interactions on the Messenger Kids app and other related issues.

The FTC proposed amendments to the 2019 consent agreement, which had previously resulted in Meta (formerly Facebook) paying a hefty fine of $5 billion. These proposed changes include preventing Meta from monetizing its young users, as well as imposing stricter regulations on its facial recognition technology. As the legal proceedings continue, Meta has requested the FTC process to be temporarily suspended until a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the reopening is resolved.

Judge Randall Moss of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has agreed to review the case and indicated that he will hear arguments on the preliminary injunction on January 29. This lawsuit further intensifies the ongoing battle between Meta and the FTC, with the agency striving to promote privacy and competition in the Big Tech industry while Meta seeks to protect its profits.

In addition to this lawsuit, Meta has also filed an appeal against a previous ruling stating that an FTC judge, rather than a district judge, should decide on the tightening of the consent agreement. Furthermore, the FTC has launched an antitrust case against Meta, requesting a court order for the company to divest itself of Instagram and WhatsApp, both of which were acquired Meta in multi-billion dollar deals.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this dispute will have significant implications for Meta, the FTC, and the broader landscape of the technology industry.