Netflix Ordered to Face Defamation Lawsuit Linda Fairstein

A federal judge has ordered Netflix to face a defamation lawsuit filed Linda Fairstein, a best-selling author and former Manhattan prosecutor. The lawsuit centers around the portrayal of Fairstein in the 2019 crime drama “When They See Us,” which depicted the Central Park Five case.

In the series, Fairstein is portrayed as a villain, accused of withholding evidence, coercing confessions, and orchestrating a mass police roundup of young black men in Harlem. US District Judge Kevin Castel found evidence that the defendants, which include Netflix, director Ava DuVernay, and writer-producer Attica Locke, acted with actual malice in five specific scenes.

Judge Castel stated that the defendants “reverse-engineered plot points” to attribute actions and viewpoints to Fairstein that were not supported their research materials. The judge ruled that a jury should determine if there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendants were “recklessly indifferent to the truth.”

The backlash from the series resulted in Fairstein losing her publisher, resigning from several boards, and being targeted on social media with the hashtag #CancelLindaFairstein. The defendants argued that their portrayal of Fairstein was protected the First Amendment and that the lawsuit threatened filmmakers’ ability to portray real-life events from different perspectives.

The case follows a $41 million settlement reached New York City with the five original defendants in 2014, without admitting wrongdoing. Linda Fairstein had been running the sex crimes unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office when the attack on Trisha Meili, a 28-year-old jogger, took place in Central Park.

Netflix and the defendants’ lawyers have not yet commented on the judge’s ruling. Fairstein’s lawyer also had no immediate comment.

Sources:

– https://www.reuters.com/article/netflix-defamation/netflix-must-face-u-s-defamation-lawsuit-by-ex-prosecutor-over-central-park-five-series-idINKBN2AH20J