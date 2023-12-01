MONTANA Judge Blocks State Ban on TikTok, Citing Free Speech Concerns

A US judge has issued a preliminary injunction to block Montana’s first-of-its-kind state ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok. The ban was set to take effect on January 1, 2024, but the judge ruled that it violated the free speech rights of users.

US District Judge Donald Molloy stated that the ban “violates the Constitution in more ways than one” and that it “oversteps state power.” Montana had approved the ban earlier this year, citing concerns about the personal data of its residents and potential Chinese spying.

TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, had sued Montana in May to block the ban. The company argued that it violated the First Amendment rights of both the company and its users. They claimed that they had not shared, and would not share, US user data with the Chinese government and had taken substantial measures to protect user privacy and security.

The judge found merit in TikTok’s arguments and also highlighted what he called “the pervasive undertone of anti-Chinese sentiment” present in the state’s legal case and legislation. He emphasized that Montana was attempting to exercise foreign policy authority held the federal government and deemed the state’s action too sweeping.

Montana’s ban on TikTok would have imposed fines on the company for each violation in the state. However, the law did not impose penalties on individual TikTok users. The judge’s ruling now allows hundreds of thousands of Montanans to continue expressing themselves, earning a living, and finding community on TikTok.

