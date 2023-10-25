New AI-Powered Tool Enables Government Agencies to Monitor Social Media

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has employed an AI-powered data-scanning tool called Giant Oak Search Technology (GOST) to monitor social media platforms in search of “derogatory” comments about the nation. GOST allows immigration agencies and service providers to search for social media posts based on parameters such as name, address, email address, and country of citizenship. The collected data is then used in enforcement actions.

The implementation of such surveillance tools has raised concerns among civil liberties advocates. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to obtain information regarding the use of social media monitoring ICE and other federal agencies. The ACLU argues that these programs inhibit free speech and subject individuals to constant government scrutiny.

Giant Oak, the company behind GOST, claims that its AI-based system focuses on behavioral patterns rather than identity labels, allowing government agencies and law enforcement to identify potential threats. The system utilizes open and deep web information to create profiles of individuals and detect suspicious activities.

According to documents obtained 404 Media, ICE has been utilizing GOST since 2017 and has paid over $10 million to Giant Oak for the system. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also used GOST since 2014, as part of their efforts to enhance border protection.

While the use of AI-powered tools like GOST can aid government agencies in identifying potential risks, concerns remain regarding privacy and individual freedoms. Critics argue that suspicionless monitoring of online speech should not be conducted secretly, and transparency regarding the use of such systems is essential.

