Decline in US Internet Household Spending on Streaming Subscription Services

A recent study conducted Parks Associates and Adeia research has revealed that US internet household spending on streaming subscription services has declined 25%. The average monthly spending on streaming services in 2022 decreased to $73, compared to $90 in 2021.

The study also highlighted significant changes in the media and entertainment landscape, impacting consumer behavior and preferences. This shift has prompted streaming providers to adapt and maintain profitability responding to evolving economic realities.

One notable finding from the research is the increasing popularity of free ad-based streaming services. By the end of 2022, approximately 31% of households were utilizing these services, marking the fourth consecutive year of market share growth since 2019. This trend is driven consumers’ concerns about inflation and price hikes in subscription-based streaming services, leading them to dynamically choose their streaming subscriptions each month.

Jean-Yves Couleaud, the senior director of advanced R&D for Adeia, emphasized the fragmentation of target audiences for advertisers and brands due to the rise of ad-based services. Leveraging first-party data for advertising purposes is valuable; however, this data, as well as ad reporting, remain confined within each streaming service. Industry technologists are seeking technological solutions that can unify advertising opportunities and reporting across the diverse streaming landscape.

According to Jennifer Kent, VP of research at Parks Associates, leveraging data to deliver relevant content and digital advertisements to engage viewers is both crucial and challenging. The fragmented nature of data across various operating systems and applications necessitates viewer consent for effective targeting. The next generation of TV and CTV advertising needs to move away from replicating traditional linear, pay-TV ad formats and models. Instead, it should focus on providing interactive, actionable, secure, and enjoyable experiences that not only engage viewers but also attract ad dollars.

Sources:

– Parks Associates

– Adeia research