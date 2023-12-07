US Commerce Secretary Vows to Control Nvidia’s Redesigned GPUs

In a recent development, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has explicitly called out Nvidia’s practice of redesigning its GPUs topass US export restrictions. In a stern warning, she stated that once a chip is redesigned to enable AI capabilities, she will exercise immediate control over it.

US chip sanctions, particularly targeting exports to countries like China, have created challenges for manufacturers since 2022. However, Nvidia has been attempting to circumvent these restrictions introducing slightly tweaked models exclusively for the Chinese market. This power play has unfolded amidst ongoing efforts to deny China access to cutting-edge technology.

Secretary Raimondo’s comments during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California left no room for misunderstanding. She emphasized the need to prevent China from obtaining these advanced chips and declared, “We’re going to deny them our most cutting-edge technology.” Her warning became even more explicit when she addressed chip redesign, asserting her authority to control it immediately.

The change in rhetoric reflects the significance of Nvidia GPUs, known for their efficiency in AI processing. Nvidia has been quick to redesign its products to outsmart the sanctions, including a potentially restricted RTX 4090 that seeks to overcome limitations on processing performance and density—the current metrics governing the export of consumer GPUs to restricted markets.

While export restrictions extend beyond China, it is evident from Secretary Raimondo’s comments that thwarting the supply to China is a priority for the US Department of Commerce. China represents a massive market for chip manufacturers, setting the stage for an ongoing battle between those imposing restrictions and those striving for profit.

Moreover, recent reports have indicated that Chinese companies are acquiring US chipmaking equipment to develop their own advanced semiconductors. This development suggests that China will eventually gain the capability to independently produce powerful hardware capable of handling intensive AI workloads.

As the discourse intensifies, it remains to be seen how both sides will navigate this complex landscape. The ongoing game of cat and mouse between regulators and profit-seeking companies raises questions about the efficacy of export restrictions and the ability of countries to safeguard their technological advancements. The next moves in this high-stakes arena will undoubtedly shape the future of chip exports and technology competition on a global scale.