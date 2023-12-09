US Commerce Secretary Warns Nvidia: “I Will Control Redesigned Chips”

The ongoing battle between Nvidia and the US Department of Commerce took a new turn as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo issued a stern warning. Raimondo made it clear that the US will not allow China to get its hands on advanced chips, stating, “We’re going to deny them our most cutting edge technology.” She further emphasized her control over any chip redesigns intended to circumvent export restrictions, promising, “If you redesign a chip around a particular cut line that enables them to do AI, I’m going to control it the very next day.”

Nvidia has been employing various tactics to navigate the US chip sanctions that have been in place since 2022. The company has been releasing slightly redesigned models exclusively for the Chinese market topass the restrictions. These redesigns have focused on evading the criteria used to determine whether a consumer GPU can be exported to restricted markets, particularly in terms of total processing performance and performance density.

However, Raimondo’s comments demonstrate the US government’s determination to prevent China from obtaining advanced technology, especially in the field of AI. Nvidia’s GPUs, known for their efficiency in AI applications, have become a focal point of the export battle.

While the US Department of Commerce’s primary focus seems to be limiting chip supply to China, it is worth noting that other countries are also subject to export restrictions. Nevertheless, China’s significant market potential makes it a critical battleground for chip manufacturers, leading to an ongoing game of cat and mouse between those enforcing the restrictions and those seeking profit.

Interestingly, reports have recently emerged suggesting that Chinese companies are investing in US chipmaking equipment to produce their own advanced semiconductors. This development indicates that China is determined to secure powerful hardware capable of handling heavy AI workloads, regardless of export limitations.

As the conflict intensifies, it remains to be seen how Nvidia and the US Department of Commerce will respond. Both sides are expected to make strategic moves in this ongoing battle, and the outcome will shape the future of tech export regulations and the competition for market dominance in the AI sector.