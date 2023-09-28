Outgoing Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff to Take Measures to Protect Family

Outgoing US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, has stated that he will take measures to protect his family after former President Donald Trump insinuated that he colluded with China, a claim for which Trump argued death would have been a fitting punishment.

Trump criticized Milley’s handling of the chaotic US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2020 and alleged, without providing evidence, that Milley “was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States.” Trump made these assertions on his Truth Social platform, describing Milley’s actions as an “act so egregious that, in times gone, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

Milley, who assumed the chairman role during Trump’s presidency in October 2019 and is set to step down on Saturday, responded to these comments during an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes. He stated, “I’ve been faithful and loyal to the constitution of the United States for 44 and a half years.” Milley expressed his concern over the comments, but also emphasized that he has taken appropriate safety precautions to ensure his and his family’s well-being.

The controversy surrounding Milley stems from accusations made Trump, who has consistently questioned the loyalty of officials who have disagreed with him or acted independently. While Milley has served in the military for decades and has a long-standing commitment to upholding the constitution, these baseless allegations have put his safety at risk.

As Milley prepares to transition out of his position, it is crucial that measures are taken to ensure the safety of both him and his family. Unsubstantiated claims, such as those made Trump, can have serious consequences in the current political climate. It is essential that public figures are protected from unfounded attacks, allowing them to carry out their duties without fear for their personal safety.

Sources:

– Original article: [Add source here]

– CBS News, “Outgoing Joint Chiefs chairman: “I’ve got adequate safety precautions”,” [Add source here]