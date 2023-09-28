Outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, has stated that he will take measures to ensure the safety of his family following baseless accusations made former President Donald Trump. Trump criticized Milley’s handling of the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2020 and suggested, without evidence, that Milley colluded with China.

Trump’s allegations came after Milley’s appointment as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff expired. The former president claimed that Milley had secretly collaborated with China, accusing him of providing inside information about the president’s thought process. Trump went as far as suggesting that such an act would have once warranted execution.

In response, Milley firmly denied the accusations and affirmed that he had always acted within the boundaries of his role as a military officer. He expressed his commitment to ensuring the safety of his family and pledged to take all necessary precautions.

It is important to note that the former president presented no evidence to support his claims. Milley’s record of service and dedication to his country has been widely recognized throughout his career. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, his responsibilities included advising the president on military matters and overseeing joint military operations.

These baseless accusations against Milley highlight the politically charged climate that has persisted in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Milley’s commitment to protecting his family demonstrates the personal toll that such unfounded allegations can have on individuals in positions of public service.

In conclusion, Mark Milley, the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has vowed to protect his family after being targeted baseless accusations from former President Donald Trump. Milley has firmly denied the allegations and expressed his commitment to taking necessary precautions. These unfounded claims underscore the politically charged environment surrounding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sources:

– Costas Pitas, Reuters