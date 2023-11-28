Meta Platforms Loses Battle Over Privacy as Court Allows Regulation of Users Under 18

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, faced a setback in its court battle over privacy. A federal judge, Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled in favor of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), allowing the regulator to seek a reduction in Meta’s revenue from users under 18. The FTC accused Meta of deceiving parents regarding their control over the Messenger Kids app and other related issues.

Previously, a settlement in 2019 required Facebook (now Meta) to pay a $5 billion fine as a result of the FTC’s allegations. However, the FTC proposed making further changes, including restricting Meta from profiting from data collected on users under the age of 18. Additionally, the FTC aims to impose more extensive limitations on Meta’s use of facial recognition technology. Meta heavily relies on digital ads targeted using personal data, with over 98% of its income attributed to this source.

The battle between Meta and the FTC revolves around the fight for young users’ attention, with short video app TikTok being a formidable opponent. A study conducted the Pew Research Center in early 2023 revealed that 62% of teenagers aged 13-17 reported using Instagram, while 17% reported using WhatsApp.

Although Meta plans to explore its legal options following the court’s ruling, the company claimed that the FTC’s allegations regarding children and privacy are baseless. They asserted that the FTC’s attempt to unilaterally modify the existing agreement is unlawful.

