Montana’s Ban on TikTok Ruled Unconstitutional Federal Judge

A federal judge in the United States has issued a preliminary injunction to block Montana’s first-in-the-nation state law banning the use of TikTok. The ban was scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024. Judge Donald Molloy ruled the ban unconstitutional, citing violations of free speech rights.

The Montana law, signed Governor Greg Gianforte in May, sought to prohibit the use of TikTok in the state due to concerns about potential Chinese Communist Party surveillance and data security. However, the judge found the legislation to be an overreach of state power that infringes on the constitutional rights of users and businesses.

TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance, had filed a lawsuit against the state on the grounds that the ban violated the First Amendment rights of both the company and its users. Five TikTok users in Montana also sued the state, seeking to reverse the ban.

During the court proceedings, Judge Molloy questioned the state’s argument that the ban was necessary to protect the data of TikTok users. He argued that since users willingly provide their personal data on the platform, it is their responsibility to protect their information.

In his ruling, Judge Molloy expressed doubt about the state’s intentions, suggesting that the legislation was more focused on targeting China’s influence on TikTok rather than protecting Montana consumers. He emphasized that the state had not shown how the ban would effectively safeguard consumer interests.

TikTok welcomed the judge’s decision, stating that it is pleased the unconstitutional law has been rejected, allowing hundreds of thousands of Montanans to continue expressing themselves, earning a living, and finding community on the platform.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s spokeswoman, Emily Cantrell, emphasized that the ruling was preliminary, and they would present a complete legal argument to defend the law as the case progresses.

This ruling is a setback for Montana, which aimed to be the first US state to implement a comprehensive ban on TikTok. However, the app already faces restrictions in various US cities and states.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was Montana’s ban on TikTok?

Montana’s ban on TikTok was a state law signed Governor Greg Gianforte in May 2023 that aimed to prohibit the use of the app in the state due to concerns over potential Chinese Communist Party surveillance and data security.

Why did the federal judge block the ban?

The federal judge blocked the ban on TikTok in Montana because he deemed it unconstitutional, citing violations of free speech rights and an overreach of state power.

What did the federal judge say about protecting TikTok users’ data?

The judge questioned the state’s argument that the ban was necessary to protect TikTok users’ data, stating that users voluntarily provide their personal information on the platform, and it is their responsibility to protect it.

How did TikTok respond to the ruling?

TikTok expressed its pleasure with the judge’s decision, stating that they are pleased the unconstitutional law has been rejected, allowing Montanans to continue using the platform.

Are there any other restrictions on TikTok in the US?

Yes, TikTok already faces restrictions in various US cities and states, including New York City, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Georgia. However, no other state has implemented a comprehensive ban like Montana attempted to do.

Note: The original source article could not be traced to provide a specific URL.