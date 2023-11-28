META Faces Setback as Federal Judge Rejects Motion to Take Over Dispute with FTC

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, has been dealt a blow as a federal judge denied its request to intervene in a dispute with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This ruling grants the FTC the ability to pursue changes to the 2019 settlement with Meta, where the company agreed to pay a hefty $5 billion fine.

The dispute stems from the FTC’s accusation that Meta misled parents about the level of control they had over their children’s interactions on the Messenger Kids app. In response, the FTC is proposing several amendments to the settlement, including prohibiting Meta from profiting off user data collected from individuals under the age of 18, implementing tighter restrictions on facial recognition technology, and imposing curbs on its virtual reality business.

This ruling is a significant setback for Meta, which heavily relies on targeted digital advertising fueled personal data, accounting for more than 98% of its revenue. The company faces tough competition from popular short video app TikTok in capturing the attention of young users.

While Meta argues that the FTC’s allegations of privacy violations involving children are baseless, the regulatory agency maintains that it has the authority to make changes to settlements and asserts that the district court lacks jurisdiction in this matter. The decision can potentially be appealed to the relevant appeals court.

As a repeat offender, Meta has previously settled with the FTC for privacy violations, with the most recent settlement in 2019 resulting in the imposing $5 billion fine. The FTC has been pushing for more extensive changes and even potential divestiture of Meta’s acquisitions, such as Instagram and WhatsApp. This latest ruling now enables the FTC to proceed with its pursuit of modifications to the existing settlement, providing an ongoing regulatory challenge for Meta Platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What company is the parent company of platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram?

A: Meta Platforms is the parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Q: What was the ruling against Meta Platforms?

A: A federal judge ruled against Meta’s motion to take over a dispute with the FTC.

Q: What changes does the FTC want to make to the 2019 settlement with Meta?

A: The proposed changes include preventing Meta from profiting off data collected from users under 18, extending limitations on facial recognition technology, and imposing restrictions on Meta’s virtual reality business.

Q: What is Meta’s main source of revenue?

A: Meta Platforms relies heavily on digital ads targeted using personal data, accounting for more than 98% of its income.