US Court of Appeals Rules Louisiana State Bar Association Violated First Amendment

The Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA) has been found to have violated the US Constitution’s First Amendment, according to a recent ruling the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court held that the LSBA’s tweets were not “germane” to the legal profession and therefore infringed on the right to free association.

In a unanimous opinion authored Circuit Judge Jerry Smith, the court emphasized that the First Amendment protects the individual’s right to free association. Since membership in the LSBA is required for lawyers to practice in the state, the bar’s communications must be directly related to the legal profession.

Judge Smith referred to previous precedents set the Fifth Circuit and the US Supreme Court, which stated that mandatory bar membership is unconstitutional if the bar’s speech does not serve the purpose of regulating lawyers or improving the quality of legal services. In determining whether the LSBA’s tweets were germane, Smith concluded that they lacked an inherent connection to the practice of law.

Several tweets were cited as examples of violations of the First Amendment. These included a tweet promoting an active lifestyle, which was deemed irrelevant to the legal profession. Similarly, a tweet encouraging generic pro bono opportunities, rather than legal charitable opportunities, was also found to be not germane. In addition, a tweet discussing student loan difficulties and potential reforms, as well as a tweet sharing an article about the history of gay rights in the US, were ruled as not germane Smith.

The court’s decision sends the case back to the district court to determine the appropriate remedy for the attorney who brought the lawsuit against the LSBA.

What is the First Amendment?

The First Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly, and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

What does it mean for the LSBA to violate the First Amendment?

In this case, the LSBA’s tweets were found to be unrelated to the legal profession, thereby infringing on the right to free association. The court ruled that compulsory bar membership is unconstitutional if the bar’s speech does not serve the purpose of regulating lawyers or improving the quality of legal services.

What happens next in the case?

The case has been remanded back to the district court to determine the appropriate remedy for the attorney who filed the lawsuit against the LSBA.