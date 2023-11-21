Families Sue Social Media Giants Alleging Adverse Effects on Children

A recent report has revealed that numerous families in the United States are dissatisfied with major social media platforms such as Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, and Meta (the parent company of Facebook and Instagram). These families view these tech companies as “big, bad monsters” due to the alleged adverse effects their platforms have on children.

According to the BBC, the plaintiffs in this lawsuit include ordinary families and school districts from various parts of the US. Taylor Little, a 21-year-old, shared her experience stating, “I was trapped addiction at the age of 12, and I didn’t regain control of my life throughout my teenage years.”

Taylor’s social media addiction led to multiple suicide attempts and years of depression. She explained, “Having my phone taken away felt like going through withdrawal. It was unbearable. It wasn’t just a habit, it was an intense craving for my body and mind.”

Furthermore, Taylor struggled with consuming content related to eating disorders and body image issues. She, along with hundreds of American families, is now suing the parent companies of Facebook and Instagram (Meta), TikTok, Google, and Snapchat (Snap Inc).

The lawsuit draws attention to 14-year-old Molly Russell from the UK, who tragically took her own life in 2017 after being exposed to online content related to suicide, anxiety, and depression. The families involved in the lawsuit believe Molly’s case is a significant example of the potential harms teenagers face due to social media.

In a recent development, a federal court in the US rejected the motion social media giants to dismiss the lawsuits. Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the District Judge, ruled that these companies must face the allegations brought against them, stating that they have contributed to a youth mental health crisis due to the design flaws of their platforms.

The ruling also highlighted that these platforms enable the sexual exploitation of children and the production and distribution of child sexual abuse materials online. The court found that the defendants knowingly expose children to these risks.

While the ruling has been seen as a victory for the suing families, social media companies like Meta and Google have assured that they prioritize the safety and well-being of their users, particularly children. Snapchat emphasized that its platform is designed to alleviate the pressure to be perfect and that all content is strictly vetted to prevent the spread of harmful material.

