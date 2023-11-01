Is an Ad-Free Subscription Option Worth it for American Facebook and Instagram Users?

The recent announcement of a paid ad-free subscription option for Facebook and Instagram users in Europe has sparked curiosity about whether a similar option could be introduced in the United States. CivicScience conducted a survey to gauge interest among American consumers, and the results may surprise you.

According to the data, a significant majority (82%) of Facebook and Instagram users in the U.S. have no interest in paying for an ad-free subscription. However, 14% of respondents expressed willingness to pay up to $10 a month for such an option. Interestingly, Gen Z adults are twice as likely as other age groups to consider signing up.

Those who are interested in an ad-free subscription also tend to find it challenging to distinguish between ads and content on social media. Additionally, individuals with multiple streaming service subscriptions are more inclined to pay a higher monthly price for an ad-free Facebook/Instagram experience.

Notably, almost half of the respondents (49%) stated that they have made direct purchases from social media platforms, while another 17% intend to do so in the future. Surprisingly, most people considering an ad-free subscription believe that the ads they have seen on social media have become more relevant to them over the past year.

Furthermore, concerns about cybersecurity do not seem to be a major factor in the decision to opt for an ad-free experience. Those who regularly avoid clicking on ads due to cybersecurity concerns are still unlikely to be interested in an ads-free Facebook/Instagram subscription.

While the introduction of ad-free subscriptions for U.S. users remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Meta (formerly Facebook) may need to convince consumers of the value and benefits such a subscription would offer before they jump on board.

