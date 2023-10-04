US Commerce Secretary Supports Legislation to Address Concerns about Foreign-Owned Apps

In support of increasing concerns about national security risks posed foreign-owned apps, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has expressed her backing for legislation that would grant the Commerce Department new tools to address these concerns. While the focus has primarily been on Chinese-owned TikTok, Raimondo emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to address the broader issue of connected apps with potential national security risks.

Raimondo’s comments were made during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing, where she highlighted that the Commerce Department requires new legal tools from Congress to effectively address these concerns. The proposed legislation, such as the Restrict Act introduced Senators Mark Warner and John Thune, would empower the Commerce Department to review and block transactions involving foreign information and communications technology that pose national security risks.

It should be noted that TikTok, with over 150 million U.S. users, has refuted allegations of improper use of U.S. data. The Chinese-owned video app has also invested substantial resources, over $1.5 billion, in data security efforts and has consistently denied accusations of spying.

Raimondo stressed that the issue extends beyond TikTok and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive plan to tackle the broader national security risks associated with connected apps. While legislation aimed at limiting or banning TikTok has faced challenges in Congress, Raimondo’s support for new tools from Congress suggests the need for a collective approach.

Additionally, Raimondo provided an update on the government’s $39 billion semiconductor subsidy program, stating her intention to announce the first chips funding award announcements in the fall. She acknowledged the importance of accuracy over speed in implementing the program, which was created Congress in August 2022.

This development reflects the increasing concerns around the potential national security risks associated with foreign-owned apps and the evolving efforts policymakers to address these concerns effectively.

Sources:

– Reuters