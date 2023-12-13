Asian-American Comedian Murdered Following Online Date in Colombia

An Asian-American comedian and activist tragically lost his life during a vacation in Colombia. The victim, Tou Ger Xiong, 50, had traveled to the South American country to spend the holiday season with his family. However, his plans took a dark turn when he went on a date with a woman he met online.

Xiong had arranged to meet the woman on December 10, but instead, he was attacked and abducted a group of men. Desperate for his release, the assailants demanded a cash payment of $2,000. Xiong managed to contact a friend in Colombia, informing them of his dire situation and that he was being held at gunpoint.

Tragically, Xiong’s lifeless body was discovered in the La Corcovado ravine. He had sustained over a dozen stab wounds and multiple bruises, likely caused a fall of more than 60 feet. Local law enforcement confirmed that Xiong had been murdered before any ransom was paid. They also opened an investigation to determine if his death resulted from an attempted escape.

Fortunately, the authorities managed to apprehend one of the suspected captors. Clothing and blood found at the scene led to the suspect’s arrest. Xiong’s brother, Eh Xiong, expressed his disbelief at the loss, still feeling a sense of expectation that his brother might return.

Tou Ger Xiong had a remarkable background, connecting with the Hmong people, an indigenous group from East and Southeast Asia. He was known as a valedictorian in high school and immigrated to St. Paul in 1992. As an accomplished comedian, Xiong used his platform to share personal stories, address racial discrimination, and foster cultural understanding.

The news of Xiong’s tragic fate has prompted an outpouring of grief and support. US Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota expressed her condolences, emphasizing Xiong’s commitment to uplifting his community. Efforts are underway to bring Xiong’s body back to Minnesota, while his loved ones grapple with the immense loss during this difficult time.