Four Russian Soldiers Charged with War Crimes in Historic Indictment

Four Russian soldiers have been indicted on charges of war crimes against an American living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion, marking a significant milestone where the US government is utilizing a long-standing law to prosecute individuals who commit war crimes against American citizens. The accused soldiers, Suren Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik, V Alerii Lnu, and Nazar Lnu, face charges including unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit war crimes, inhuman treatment, and torture.

Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized that these charges represent a crucial step towards accountability for the illegal war in Ukraine. He stated, “As the world has witnessed the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, so has the United States Department of Justice. That is why the Justice Department has filed the first-ever charges under the US war crimes statute against four Russia-affiliated military personnel for heinous crimes against an American citizen.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray affirmed the FBI’s commitment to holding war criminals accountable, explaining that while this is the first time the DOJ has charged individuals under the war crimes statute, the Bureau has previously investigated war crimes and brought the perpetrators to justice.

According to the indictment, the Russian soldiers forcefully abducted the American from his home in the Ukrainian village of Mylove. Subsequently, they subjected him to severe physical abuse and torture at a Russian military compound, where he was held captive for ten days in April 2022.

During the period of illegal detention, the Russian soldiers allegedly subjected the American to torture, including stripping him naked, tying his hands behind his back, and viciously beating him with their fists, feet, and gun stocks. The indictment further reveals that the four defendants and other unnamed co-defendants tortured the victim during multiple interrogation sessions, involving severe beatings, forced nudity, and the taking of humiliating photographs.

The indictment states that two of the accused soldiers held commanding positions in the Russian Armed Forces, while the other two were lower-ranking members of the Russian army. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed in the indictment, was not engaged in the war and should have been protected under the Geneva Convention of 1949.

Following his evacuation from Ukraine in the summer of 2022, the American recounted the torment he endured to investigators from the US Department of Homeland Security, according to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This indictment serves as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for victims of war crimes, as well as a strong statement against those who perpetrate such heinous acts.