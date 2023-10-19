U.S. Attorney General Monitoring Increase in Threats Against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab Communities

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has announced that the Justice Department is closely watching the rise in reported threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities in the United States. These threats have been linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Garland emphasized the commitment of the entire Justice Department to identifying and responding to hate crimes, threats of violence, and related incidents. Specifically, he pointed out the need for attention to be given to threats against faith communities.

To address this issue, Garland disclosed that he had instructed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. attorneys’ offices to collaborate with state and local law enforcement agencies in order to effectively respond to these threats. He also encouraged federal prosecutors to establish communication channels with faith and community leaders.

As part of his efforts, Garland plans to meet with law enforcement officials in Miami later in the day. Miami is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the United States.

The recent cross-border terrorist attacks Hamas on Israel, as well as Israel’s subsequent airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, have led to increased tensions worldwide, including within the United States.

The FBI has recently launched an investigation into the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Illinois, as a hate crime. A suspect has already been charged with state crimes, and authorities have stated that the victims were targeted because they were Palestinian Americans.

Furthermore, U.S. authorities have filed charges against a North Carolina man for allegedly sending a threatening message to a Jewish organization. It is worth noting that, even prior to the current conflict, the Anti-Defamation League reported a record number of antisemitic incidents in the United States in 2022.

In light of these developments, the Justice Department is taking a proactive stance to address the rise in threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities. By collaborating with law enforcement agencies and community leaders, they aim to protect these communities and ensure their safety.

– Source: Reuters