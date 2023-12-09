New York Gun Law Struck Down US Court of Appeals

In a recent ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has invalidated certain sections of New York’s 2022 gun law. The court specifically rejected the requirement for concealed carry permit applicants to disclose their social media accounts.

The decision, delivered a three-judge panel, also prohibited the enforcement of restrictions on carrying concealed firearms on privately accessible private property and in houses of worship. However, other aspects of the law, such as the requirement to demonstrate “good moral character” and list household and family members on the license application, will remain in place.

The court’s decision was influenced the precedent set the Supreme Court in the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen case. The judges argued that disclosing social media accounts is a forfeiture of anonymity and imposes an undue burden on the right to bear arms.

While gun rights organizations like Gun Owners of America expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, they also voiced disappointment that the “good moral character” provision was upheld. They argued that this provision, along with other intrusive processes, undermines individual freedoms.

The panel judges justified their decision to uphold the “good moral character” clause stating that it aligns with the historical traditions of gun regulation in the nation. They emphasized that evaluating an applicant’s character helps to determine whether they may pose a threat to public safety.

New York Attorney General Letitia James welcomed the court’s decision to retain the provisions of the gun law that are deemed critical for ensuring the safety of New Yorkers.

This ruling highlights the ongoing debate surrounding gun control and the balance between Second Amendment rights and public safety.