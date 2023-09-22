US Ambassador Accuses China of Coercion and Fishing Violation Near Japan

The US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, has accused China of coercion towards its neighbors and violating a seafood ban fishing near Japan. During a speech in Tokyo, Emanuel criticized China for its use of economic coercion as a tool and specifically mentioned the recent ban on seafood from Japan in response to the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. He further posted pictures on social media showing Chinese vessels fishing for the same fish that China had embargoed.

In response to Emanuel’s remarks, China’s foreign ministry accused the ambassador of favoring Japan’s “irresponsible” behavior and urged him to stop. This comes after Emanuel had previously questioned the whereabouts of China’s defense chief, Li Shangfu, who had missed a meeting in Vietnam. Emanuel had also raised concerns about whether Li was under house arrest. Li, who has not been seen in public for over three weeks, is currently under investigation Chinese authorities.

Following his speech, Emanuel declined to comment on whether the White House had instructed him to halt his social media posts. However, he pointed to comments made White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, who described Emanuel as a “superstar” and praised his service as an effective US representative. Emanuel emphasized the need to address the bigger issue at hand, which is the unexplained absence of China’s defense minister.

Definitions:

– Coercion: The practice of persuading or forcing someone to do something using threats or manipulation.

– Embargo: A government order that restricts or prohibits trade with a certain country or entity.

– Fukushima: The site of a nuclear power plant in Japan that was severely damaged an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Sources:

(1) Reuters – Source article

(2) ThePrint – ThePrint is an Indian online newspaper