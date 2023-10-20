US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Impressed Delhi Metro, Rides the Metro and Interacts with Passengers

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, recently took a ride on the Delhi Metro and seemed highly impressed with the experience. A video of his metro ride and interactions with passengers was posted on Instagram, gaining significant attention.

The video, shared on the official page of MyGov, showcases Garcetti holding a smart card and saying “Mera Metro” before entering the metro station. He is seen smiling as he swipes his card and waits for the train. Throughout the video, Garcetti is shown boarding the train, interacting with passengers, taking selfies, and even giving a fist bump to a commuter.

According to the caption posted with the video, Garcetti found the Delhi Metro to be well-maintained, efficient, and an exemplary green public transport system. The caption also states that it ranks among the best in the world. The video has garnered close to 2.7 lakh views and over 27,000 likes on Instagram.

Instagram users reacted positively to the video, with one user commenting that Garcetti is one of the coolest US ambassadors to India. Another user praised his initiative of interacting with locals as a way to strengthen ties between nations. Many users also expressed their appreciation for the Delhi Metro, calling it the backbone of the city.

The Delhi Metro is a rapid transit system serving the National Capital Region of India. Known for its efficient and well-maintained operations, it has become an integral part of the city’s public transportation network.

