Urvashi Rautela Claims to Have Lost 24-Carat Gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium

Indian actress and celebrity Urvashi Rautela recently took to social media to share that she had lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a post on her social media, Urvashi reached out to her followers and asked for their help in finding the precious device.

The Narendra Modi Stadium was packed with spectators for the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan. Urvashi, along with other celebrities such as Randeep Hooda and Arijit Singh, was in attendance to witness the thrilling contest. Little did she know that she would later misplace her luxurious 24-carat gold iPhone.

The 24-carat gold iPhone is a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. Crafted with precision and opulence, this limited-edition masterpiece boasts a stunning exterior made entirely of pure gold. Its sleek design and intricate engravings showcase sophistication and prestige. Not only does it offer a unique aesthetic, but it also ensures exceptional durability and longevity.

After their victory against Pakistan, the Indian men’s cricket team arrived in Pune for their next match against Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The team was greeted enthusiastic fans chanting “India, India” as they walked out of the airport terminal.

In the match against Pakistan, Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role, taking two wickets in a first-innings collapse that saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, and head coach Rahul Dravid were also seen walking towards the team bus.

Let’s hope that Urvashi Rautela’s lost iPhone is found and returned to her soon, and that the Indian cricket team continues their winning streak in the World Cup campaign.

