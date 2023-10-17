How to Watch Uruguay vs Brazil in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier

Uruguay and Brazil are set to face off in a CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. Brazil, currently in second place, will be looking to catch up with Argentina at the top of the standings. Uruguay, on the other hand, is hoping to secure a win against the favorites and upset their chances of victory.

The game will be played at the Estadio Centenario with a kick-off time of 8 pm EDT for fans in the United States. To watch the match online, you can tune in to Fanatiz, which will be streaming the fixture live. Highlights of the game will also be available on the platform after the full-time whistle.

In terms of team news, Uruguay has not reported any new injuries following their draw against Colombia. However, manager Marcelo Bielsa is likely to make changes to the lineup for the upcoming match against Brazil. Players such as Cristian Olivera and Mathias Olivera, who made appearances off the bench in the previous game, could earn a starting position in the upcoming game.

For Brazil, there are concerns over the fitness of Casemiro, who was forced to leave the field with an injury during the match against Venezuela. His participation in the Uruguay contest is in doubt. Additionally, Danilo had to be substituted in the first half of the Venezuela match due to a muscle issue, and he is expected to leave the camp.

Looking at the head-to-head record, Brazil has historically been the stronger team, but anything can happen in a World Cup qualifier. Uruguay will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage and put up a strong fight against the favorites.

