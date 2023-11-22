The Inspiring Journey of Urmila Rosario: From Tennis Dreams to Cricket Success

Urmila Rosario, the 34-year-old manager of the Australian cricket team, has captured the attention of the sporting world with her incredible journey. Born in Doha, Qatar, to Ivy and Valentine Rosario, Urmila was the only one among her siblings to choose a career in sports over academics.

Although she initially pursued tennis and showed great promise playing for her school, a series of unfortunate accidents left Urmila with three fractured right legs during her teenage years, shattering her dreams of becoming a professional tennis player. However, her story took an unexpected turn when Krishna Bhupathi, former Indian tennis player and coach, recognized her potential in sports management.

Following Bhupathi’s advice, Urmila returned to Doha and earned a degree in Business Management from Carnegie Mellon University. After gaining valuable experience at the Qatar Tennis Federation, she found her true calling in Australia. While originally planning to join a tennis academy, fate had a different path in store for her. Urmila joined the Adelaide cricket team and later became the manager of the Australian women’s cricket team, a role she has excelled in.

Last year, Urmila temporarily left her cricket management role to manage a football stadium in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup. However, her dedication and expertise ultimately led her back to her position with the Australian cricket team. Now, Urmila is set to embark on a new adventure as she joins the Australian women’s cricket team on their tour of India next month.

Urmila’s remarkable journey highlights the resilience and adaptability required to navigate the ever-changing world of sports. Her India connections and linguistic knowledge may have played a part in her recent opportunities, but it is her undeniable talent and commitment that have propelled her to success.

