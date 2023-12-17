Animal Shelter Faces Uncertainty as Selma Contract Expires

An animal shelter in Selma, California, is facing uncertainty as its contract with the city is set to expire. Second Chance Animal Shelter has provided animal control services in Selma for nearly a decade but will now be losing its home along with the 129 dogs currently housed there.

Parveen Sandhu, a representative from Second Chance Animal Shelter, expressed concern for the dogs and emphasized the need to find them new homes. “We have dogs of all ages, some have been with us for as little as a week, while others have been here for as long as two years,” said Sandhu. “Our priority is to give these dogs a second chance, so we are working diligently to get them adopted, fostered, or rescued.”

One of the challenges faced the shelter is the lack of a resident veterinarian, resulting in the dogs not receiving rabies vaccinations. With only 26 days remaining until January, time is running out to secure new homes for the animals. Sandhu made a heartfelt plea to the community, urging anyone who may have lost their dog to come and check if they are at the shelter.

The shelter’s employees are disheartened the loss of the city contract but remain committed to ensuring that all of the dogs are taken care of until the very end. The shelter’s operating hours are Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The uncertain future faced the Second Chance Animal Shelter highlights the importance of animal control services and the need for continued support from the community. Efforts are underway to find suitable homes for the dogs, and it is hoped that the residents of Selma will step up and provide the second chance these animals deserve.